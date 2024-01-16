Watch Now
Eva Masin Prather of Missoula remains missing

Eva Masin Prather was last seen at her Missoula home on December 30.
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jan 16, 2024
MISSOULA — The search is continuing for a woman who was last seen at her Missoula home on December 30, 2023.

Eva Masin Prather’s husband has told MTN News she left the house without her wallet or keys and is believed to not have been dressed properly for the weather. She is a mother of two kids.

Masin Prather is 5’4” tall and weighs 130 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair.

She may be wearing a palladium wedding ring with a sapphire and stacked with an additional band. Eva has a large botanical tattoo on her back.

Anyone with information about Eva Masin Prather is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 9-1-1.

