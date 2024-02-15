Evaluation of closed Maclay Bridge near Missoula continuing

MISSOULA — Work is continuing to evaluate the recently closed Maclay Bridge west of Missoula.

The engineering HDR has been looking at the stringers and will then inform Missoula County officials when they have a recommendation on what repairs would be necessary to re-open the one-lane span.

The Montana Department of Transportation will then need to approve any repair plans before the County moves forward, a news release issued Wednesday notes.

Missoula County officials say they are tentatively planning to hold a public meeting to update residents about the next steps with the bridge once the information is available.

According to the release, the meeting tentatively could be held late next week. Once a date is confirmed, Missoula County will provide additional information.

Information about the Maclay Bridge project can be found at missoulacountyvoice.com.