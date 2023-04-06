Explainer: MCPS details emergency protocols following Hellgate High School lockdown

MISSOULA – Wednesday's social media threats of an active shooter prompted Hellgate High School to go into an hours-long lockdown.

The situation prompted Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) to place all other schools in the District — except for Seeley-Swan High School — into a “soft perimeter lock-in.”



MCPS sent an email to parents on Thursday to further explain their procedures and what “a soft perimeter lock-in" is.

When a “soft perimeter lock-in" is issued all school entrances are locked and students are kept inside the building. Additionally, students are not allowed to go outside for lunch, recess, or other outside activities.

MCPS further explained that the school day continues as usual for staff and students inside the building, and families are still able to pick up their students at the front office when a “soft perimeter lock-in" is in place.

The letter to parents also detailed what occurs when a lockdown is instituted. Students remain in their classrooms with the doors locked, and no one is permitted to exit or enter the building.

MCPS notes that Wednesday’s decision to lockdown Hellgate High School was "made out of an abundance of caution while our partners in law enforcement investigated the social media posts and worked to identify and locate the individuals involved. There was no immediate threat to our schools, and our students and staff remained safe.”

Families who did not receive voice, email, or text messages from MCPS on Wednesday are advised to contact their school office to make sure their contact information is up-to-date.

Visit the MCPS website for additional information about MCPS Emergency Response Protocols. Additionally, people with questions or concerns can email the District Safety Team at safeschools@mcpsmt.org.