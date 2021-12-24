Extra holiday law enforcement patrols hit Missoula's streets

MISSOULA — Extra law enforcement patrols have hit the streets in Missoula to keep an eye out for drunk drivers. The increased patrols will continue through the New Year’s holiday, watching for impaired drivers.

“The holidays are a wonderful time for everyone to enjoy. Unfortunately, they can also be a deadly time for some Montana families," said Missoula Police Sergeant Michael Hebert. “It’s up to all of us to celebrate responsibly, and that means never driving impaired, always wearing your seat belt, and making sure your friends and family do the same.”

Data compiled by the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) shows that as of Dec. 13, there have been 231 deaths on Montana’s roads as compared to 198 fatalities reported for the same period in 2020. Statistics also show 130 of the deaths have been due to impaired driving, and 118 have been due to people being improperly restrained.

People are urged to report suspected impaired drivers by dialing 911 and to always wear a seat belt.

Many other communities across Montana — including Whitefish — will have extra officers on the streets as part of MDT's Vision Zero program which aims for zero deaths and zero serious injuries on Montana roadways.