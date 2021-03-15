Extra law enforcement patrols planned for St. Patrick’s Day

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department, and law enforcement agencies around the state, will be conducting extra patrols on St. Patrick's Day.

Law enforcement is are reminding those who might be celebrating on Wednesday to make a safe and responsible plan for how to get home after the party.

MPD Sergeant Matt Kazinksy says while you are making your St. Patrick's Day agenda, make sure you spend some a few minutes planning safe transportation.

He says you can call a Lyft, Uber, a Green Taxi, Yellow Cab, or find a designated driver.

