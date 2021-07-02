Extra patrols planned for July 4th weekend in Missoula

MISSOULA — Local and state law enforcement agencies will be out in force this 4th of July weekend, trying to make our roads safer.

Missoula law enforcement and the Montana Highway Patrol will be increasing patrols, looking to arrest those drivers who are impaired.

Sgt. Michael Hebert with the Missoula Police Department says don't risk a bad crash, losing your license, possible jail time, or an expensive fine.

He says it's every driver's responsibility to find a safe way home -- whether it's being a designated driver or ordering a ride share or a taxi.

This is part of the State's program called, Vision Zero, the effort to record zero deaths and zero serious injuries on Montana roadways.

There were 212 fatalities in 2020. There have been 102 fatalities on Montana highways in 2021 compared to 83 fatalities for this same time in 2020.

