Fall Family Fest coming to Fort Missoula Regional Park

MISSOULA — There will be hayrides, apple cider and old-fashioned family fun in Missoula this weekend.

The 20th Annual Fall Family Fest and Kaboom! Play Day will be held at Fort Missoula Regional Park on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will include crafts, face painting, cider pressing, strider bikes, folf, active games.

Missoula Parks and Recreation’s Fireline Grill will also offer up food for purchase.

The suggested donation is $1 per person with the proceeds benefit youth recreation programming.

Call Parks and Recreation at (406) 721-PARK or click here for more information.