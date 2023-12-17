Fatal crash reported near Evaro Saturday evening

MISSOULA — The Montana Highway Patrol reports a fatal crash on Highway 93 North near Evaro Saturday evening that closed the highway.

MHP incident report shows the crash happened at 5:44 p.m. Saturday near mile marker 5, south of Evaro.

The Missoula County Sheriff sent an alert at 6:00 p.m. to expect delays due to a multi-vehicle accident and to avoid the area.

Just before 9:00 p.m., the highway reopened in both directions.

Specific details of the crash are expected to be released by MHP later this evening or early Sunday morning.

This story will be updated.

