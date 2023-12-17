Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Fatal crash reported near Evaro Saturday evening

Evaro Highway 93 Fatal Crash
MTN News
Evaro Highway 93 Fatal Crash
Posted at 9:42 PM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 23:42:09-05

MISSOULA — The Montana Highway Patrol reports a fatal crash on Highway 93 North near Evaro Saturday evening that closed the highway.

MHP incident report shows the crash happened at 5:44 p.m. Saturday near mile marker 5, south of Evaro.

The Missoula County Sheriff sent an alert at 6:00 p.m. to expect delays due to a multi-vehicle accident and to avoid the area.

Just before 9:00 p.m., the highway reopened in both directions.

Specific details of the crash are expected to be released by MHP later this evening or early Sunday morning.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader