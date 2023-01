LOLO - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is reporting a Sunday evening fatal accident near Lolo.

The MHP call log shows the crash happened shortly after 7:45 p.m. on US Highway 93 in the area of mile marker 87, which is in the area of the "s" curves.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office sent out a MEANS alert on Sunday evening that the southbound lanes were closed due the crash.

