Fatal crash reported south of Lolo Monday evening

LOLO — A fatal crash south of Lolo is causing delays on U.S. Highway 93 Monday evening.

The Montana Highway Patrol dispatch log shows the fatal crash reported just after 6:30 p.m. at mile marker 82.

A MEANS alert was issued by the Missoula County Sheriff's office that said both northbound and southbound traffic in that area is delayed due to an incident.

Officials say to expect delays and to find an alternate route if possible.

Specific details of the crash have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.