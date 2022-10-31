Final phase of Beartracks Bridge in downtown Missoula begins

MISSOULA - The final phase of Missoula's Beartracks Bridge project is finally here.

A detour on the bridge connecting downtown Missoula to the Hip Strip began on Monday and it's probably going to impact drivers for at least four weeks.

The Montana Department of Transportation's contractor is starting repairs on the west side of the bridge which means a single lane of southbound traffic will be open.

Northbound traffic into downtown will be rerouted to the Madison Street Bridge.

The good news is both walkways on either side of the Beartracks Bridge will stay open.

