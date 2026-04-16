Fire damages Missoula home, no injuries reported

MISSOULA — The Missoula Rural Fire District says crews responded to a structure fire early Thursday morning at a home on South 3rd Street West.

Dispatchers received the call just after 6 a.m. for a reported fire on a front porch.

The first crews arrived within minutes and found heavy flames coming from the porch of a small, single-story home.

The fire had already spread inside the home, but the occupants had safely evacuated.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control about 20 minutes after arriving.

The fire was fully extinguished just over an hour after crews reached the scene.

The home sustained significant damage.

An estimate has not yet been released.

Investigators remain on scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.