Fire danger in Missoula County raised to "moderate"

MISSOULA — Due to increasing temperatures and drying vegetation, wildland fire officials with the Missoula County Fire Protection Association (MCFPA) have raised fire danger within Missoula County to MODERATE, effective immediately.

Debris burning with permit is still open, but MCFPA urges all outdoor burners to not burn on windy days and to make sure to activate their permits every day they intend to burn.

Everyone who burns needs to have water on-scene and a tool suitable for throwing dirt on an escaping fire prior to ignition.

Missoula County fire resources have been busy this spring with numerous escaped debris burns.

They ask people to be vigilant if they decide to burn.

For more information on fire prevention visit www.MCFPA.org. Recreators are also encouraged to visit www.BeOutdoorSafe.org.