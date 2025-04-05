Fire destroys Lolo mobile home

LOLO — Just before Noon Friday, the Missoula Rural Fire District received calls regarding a fire in the 6300 block of Lantern Ridge Lane in Lolo.

Fire crews arrived on the scene within three minutes to find the single-wide mobile home fully consumed by fire. Thankfully, the lone occupant had evacuated safely prior to the firefighters' arrival.

Missoula Rural Fire District Mobile home fire in the 6300 block of Lantern Ridge Lane in Lolo Friday, April 4, 2025

Despite the aggressive tactics employed by the firefighters, the intense heat and large volume of flames forced crews to initially withdraw and adopt a defensive approach. However, after conditions improved, firefighters successfully resumed their offensive strategy to combat the blaze.

The fire was brought under control within 40 minutes, but it took the firefighters 2 hours to completely knock it down.

19 firefighters from the Missoula Rural Fire District, along with mutual aid from the Florence Rural Fire District, worked tirelessly on the scene, supported by Missoula Emergency Services and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

Fortunately, neither civilians nor firefighters were injured. However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and preliminary damage estimates have not yet been released.

The occupant is currently staying with family.

