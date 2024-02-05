Watch Now
Fire on Ice: Missoula city and wildland firefighters to play annual charity hockey game

Fire on Ice trophy
Emily Brown/MTN News
The 'Steinly Cup' will be won by either the wildland or city fire hockey team.
Fire on Ice trophy
Posted at 4:33 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 18:33:23-05

MISSOULA — It's the 12th year of Fire on Ice and Missoula firefighters are lacing up their skates for charity Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 6 p.m.

The city fire department #271 will play wildland fire at Glacier Ice Rink.

Proceeds from the silent auction, 50-50 raffle, and bottomless beer will benefit 'Fired Up For Kids' and the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

Additionally, the wildland team is raising money for a fallen Montana firefighter statue.

Teams will be led out onto the ice by The Celtic Dragon Pipe Band and between the two games kids' rock band — Winterflesh — will play.

Recently, the wildland team has been taking home the trophies — the 'Steinly Cup' and the Pulaski — but the competition is always fierce.

Fire on Ice flyer
Here's the flyer for the Fire on Ice event

Wildland Fire squad leader Rogue Swenson walked MTN through the feelings pre-game before playing in front of over 1,000 people.

"Put the jersey on, got the anxiety going, step out on the ice, get warmed up, [and] the adrenaline kicks in. It's a lot of fun, it gets really loud in there."

Senior Firefighter Brett Cunniff echoed Swanson's sentiment.

"Yeah, it's a pretty big event, we've packed the rink the last eight or 10 years. Last year we had well over 1,000 people, so it gets pretty rowdy. It's very enjoyable, it's a fun atmosphere to play in."

Fire on Ice is free to attend and is a fun event for the whole family.

The firefighters can't wait to see you in the stands.

