Fire on Ice: Missoula city and wildland firefighters to play annual charity hockey game

MISSOULA — It's the 12th year of Fire on Ice and Missoula firefighters are lacing up their skates for charity Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 6 p.m.

The city fire department #271 will play wildland fire at Glacier Ice Rink.

Proceeds from the silent auction, 50-50 raffle, and bottomless beer will benefit 'Fired Up For Kids' and the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

Additionally, the wildland team is raising money for a fallen Montana firefighter statue.

Teams will be led out onto the ice by The Celtic Dragon Pipe Band and between the two games kids' rock band — Winterflesh — will play.

Recently, the wildland team has been taking home the trophies — the 'Steinly Cup' and the Pulaski — but the competition is always fierce.

Missoula Fire Department Here's the flyer for the Fire on Ice event

Wildland Fire squad leader Rogue Swenson walked MTN through the feelings pre-game before playing in front of over 1,000 people.

"Put the jersey on, got the anxiety going, step out on the ice, get warmed up, [and] the adrenaline kicks in. It's a lot of fun, it gets really loud in there."

Senior Firefighter Brett Cunniff echoed Swanson's sentiment.

"Yeah, it's a pretty big event, we've packed the rink the last eight or 10 years. Last year we had well over 1,000 people, so it gets pretty rowdy. It's very enjoyable, it's a fun atmosphere to play in."

Fire on Ice is free to attend and is a fun event for the whole family.

The firefighters can't wait to see you in the stands.

