Firefighters stop structure fire from spreading to Frenchtown home

FRENCHTOWN — Firefighters in Frenchtown stopped a structure fire from reaching a nearby home early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to Moccasin Road around 5:41 a.m., where several buildings were fully involved, and flames were threatening a residence.

Officials say a heat lamp in a chicken coop is a possible cause, marking the third recent fire in the past few months linked to heat lamps.

The incident prompted crews to urge residents to consider safer alternatives and avoid using them when possible.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control and keep it from spreading.

No injuries were reported among residents or firefighters.

Frenchtown Rural Fire District was assisted by the Missoula Rural Fire District, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Missoula Emergency Services.