First Night Missoula returns to downtown Friday

MISSOULA — Missoula's celebration of the arts returns downtown this Friday.

First Night 2022 marks the 28th annual New Year’s Eve celebration of the arts in Missoula, with performances and activities in the Missoula Public Library and other venues throughout downtown Missoula from 3:00 p.m. until midnight on December 31.

Events include music, dance, visual arts, children’s programs, workshops, and “hands-on” activities.

Special events include ice carving, the First Night Spotlight high school vocal competition, and “Blossoms on Blossoms” – an iron foundry performance.

The Ed Norton Big Band will close out the celebration, ringing in the new year at the Missoula Public Library.

Admission buttons are available at locations throughout Missoula and in the Bitterroot Valley and are $10 in advance (children 10 and under free).

Buttons are $12 on December 31. The First Night schedule and all information are available here.

First Night 2022 is produced by Arts Missoula, connecting art and culture through education, advocacy and community.

Visit Arts Missoula for more information.