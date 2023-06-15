Watch Now
First phase of construction wraps up on Missoula's Mullan BUILD project

The City of Missoula celebrated the completion of the first phase of the Mullan BUILD project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The intersection of England Boulevard and Flynn Lane in Missoula.
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jun 15, 2023
MISSOULA - The completion of the first phase of the Mullan BUILD project in Missoula was celebrated on Thursday as community members and local officials gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Mullan BUILD project aims to support residential and commercial development in the area.

The work included the installation of roundabouts along Mullan Road at Mary Jane Boulevard, England Boulevard, and George Elmer Drive.

Additionally, new sidewalks and bike lanes were added in select locations along the project route.

Thursday marked the first milestone for the infrastructure project since construction crews broke ground near Camden Street in April of 2022.

The project team hosted the event for stakeholders, elected officials, and local representatives to thank everyone for their participation in the project.

Visit the project webpage at https://www.mullanbuild.com for more details regarding the Mullan BUILD project.

