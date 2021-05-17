Watch
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Fitz and the Tantrums to play KettleHouse Amphitheater in August

items.[0].image.alt
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Michael Fitzpatrick of Fitz and The Tantrums performs during Concerts In Your Car on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Ventura, Calif. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Michael Fitzpatrick
Posted at 12:37 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 14:37:21-04

MISSOULA — The KettleHouse Amphitheater has confirmed that platinum-certified indie pop band Fitz & The Tantrums will play a headlining show on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

LA-based Fitz & The Tantrums recently released their fourth full-length album, “All the Feels,” that follows the band’s 2016 release “Fitz and the Tantrums.” That album spawned the group’s biggest hit to date, “HandClap.”

Although the band is based in LA, drummer and co-founder John Wicks is based in Missoula and owns the cafe, Drum Coffee.

Limited presale tickets for Fitz & The Tantrums will be available online only from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday, May 20.

General public ticket sales start Friday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m.; tickets are available at the Top Hat, online, or by phone at 1 (800) 514-3849.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

44 courses for just $119!