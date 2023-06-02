Five Valley Kennel Club Missoula Dog Show draws a large gathering

MISSOULA — The 66th annual Five Valley Kennel Club Missoula Dog Show has returned to the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

It's an event where dogs of all shapes and sizes compete in a variety of categories such as conformation, obedience, and even barn hunt.

Over 400 dogs from across the U.S. and Canada are expected to roll through the fairgrounds this weekend, with most of them looking for that coveted title of best in show.

Jann Butler The 2023 show chair, Jann Butler, says an event like this requires a lot of forward planning, "We’re already planning into 2025 at this point, we feel very very fortunate.”

The events of this weekend are not all competitive though with Butler noting the third day of the show features a parade with some special guests of honor.

“We are going to have a parade to celebrate the therapy dogs in the Five Valley area. We have a number of therapy dogs, very active. And we thought it was really important to honor those canine volunteers, very skilled, and their human partners.”

The weekend will conclude with a best overall junior handler competition where the winner will take home a $500 scholarship that can be used for any major. There is also a raffle happening at the event to help fund that scholarship.

Admission and parking are free for those who want to attend the event and there are food trucks at the fairgrounds. For more information on the show visit https://www.fivevalleykennelclub.org/2023-dog-show.