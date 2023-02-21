Flight delay, cancellation reported at Missoula airport

MISSOULA – Flyers may be in for some changes at the Missoula airport.
As of mid-morning on Tuesday, one flight had been canceled and another was delayed.
The 6:52 p.m. Delta flight from Missoula to Salt Lake City has been canceled.
Meanwhile, the American Airlines flight from Dallas-Fort Worth that was due in at 12:53 p.m. on Tuesday had been delayed.
The latest flight information from Missoula Montana Airport can be found at https://flymissoula.com/flight-status.
No cancelations or delays were being reported at Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) in Kalispell on Tuesday.
The latest GPIA flight information can be found at https://iflyglacier.com/flights/.