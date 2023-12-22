Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Fog delays some flights out of Missoula airport

Missoula Airport Sign
MTN News file
A sign at the Missoula Montana Airport.
Missoula Airport Sign
Posted at 9:19 AM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 12:31:12-05

MISSOULA — Friday morning's dense fog is causing some headaches for people looking to fly out of the Missoula airport.

A pair of morning departures have been delayed during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

A United flight to Denver and an Alaska flight to Seattle have been impacted by the fog.
There were no arrival delays reported as of Friday morning.

Check the latest flight status report from the Missoula airport at https://flymissoula.com/flight-status

The National Weather Service office in Missoula has issued a Dense Fog Advisory that's in effect until 12 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader