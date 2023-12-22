Fog delays some flights out of Missoula airport

MISSOULA — Friday morning's dense fog is causing some headaches for people looking to fly out of the Missoula airport.

A pair of morning departures have been delayed during one of the busiest travel times of the year.



A United flight to Denver and an Alaska flight to Seattle have been impacted by the fog.

There were no arrival delays reported as of Friday morning.

Check the latest flight status report from the Missoula airport at https://flymissoula.com/flight-status

The National Weather Service office in Missoula has issued a Dense Fog Advisory that's in effect until 12 p.m. on Friday.