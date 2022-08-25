Former Missoula County Sheriff Michael McMeekin passes away

MISSOULA - Former Missoula County Sheriff Mike McMeekin has passed away at age 74.

He served as sheriff from 2002 until 2010.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office notes McMeekin made history when he was elected as Lincoln County Sheriff becoming, at that time, the youngest sheriff in the State of Montana.

McMeekin became a Deputy Sheriff in Missoula County in February of 1979 and finished his career as Sheriff in Missoula County.

He once again made history by being elected sheriff in two different counties during his career," according to a statement.

The Sheriff's Office notes that McMeekin "had a heart for service and is described as being a “wonderful Sheriff: who served with "professionalism, integrity, and honor."

"As we reflect on his time of service to those in Missoula County our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," a social media post states.

An obituary for McMeekin states McMeekin, who was from Lolo passed away on Aug. 22, 2022, at The Living Center from complications following a stroke.

He had been "under the care of hospice for declining health related to recent diagnosis including an autoimmune blood clotting disorder (Anti-Phospholipid Syndrome) and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)," the obituary reads.

