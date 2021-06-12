Free summer meals returning for Missoula County students

MISSOULA — The return of summer vacation for area students also means that free meal offerings are once again available.

The Missoula County Public Schools summer meal program for those 18 and under will be available at the following school sites between June 14 and Aug. 13.

Meals may be picked up by parents and children do not need to be present for meals to be given out. The below will be open and serving from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (No meal service on July 5th.)

Chief Charlo Elementary School

Franklin Elementary School

Lowell Elementary School

Russell Elementary School

All meals will be prepacked, grab-and-go style and each bag will contain breakfast and lunch. The school sites’ pickup locations will be clearly marked.

Summer meals will be available at several other locations including Lolo School, the Missoula Public Library, EmPower Place, the Council Grove Apartments, the River of Life Church, the Creekside Apartments, East Missoula Lions Park, and West Riverside Community Park.

Additionally, the Missoula Food Bank’s Eat Free Mobile Meal Bus will hit the road with free Kids Table Summer Meals beginning on June 14, making several stops around the city.