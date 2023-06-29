Free University of Montana Clark Fork River Shuttle service returning

MISSOULA - The University of Montana will soon be offering up a free shuttle service for people looking to float the Clark Fork River.

This marks the third year the shuttle service will be in operation, but there are some changes to be aware of.

The UDASH-operated shuttle will offer trips from the Campus Recreation Center between Thursday, July 6 and Sunday, Aug. 20. 2023.

The shuttle will run from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, with departures every hour during weekdays and every half hour on weekends.

Floaters have the option to disembark at the Sha-Ron and Milltown access points.

UM officials note the Clark Fork River Recreation Shuttle saw a 283% increase in use last summer and that the demand is expected to increase again this year.

“We were thrilled to see the growth in shuttle service use last summer,” said Associated Students of UM Transportation Transit Supervisor Danny Gundlach. “Now we are shifting some of that focus from, ‘How can we better promote this service?’ to, ‘How can we keep the experience safe and enjoyable for passengers and ensure we are having a positive impact on the river corridor?’”

New this year, RSVPs will be available for up to 50% of shuttle capacity. Floaters can secure a spot by emailing udash@umontana.edu and arriving at the Campus Recreation Center 15 minutes early with a deflated tube.

After RSVP passengers board, priority will be given to floaters who arrive 15 minutes before departure with a deflated tube. Deflated tubes will allow more floaters to embark on each shuttle ride, according to a news release. Inflatable kayaks and paddleboards must also be deflated and fit under the shuttle seat.

Shuttle riders also should note that UM is not providing parking passes this summer. Parking Lot M near Jacob’s Island Park has hourly meters. Parking is free after 5 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends.

“The UM shuttles are significantly decreasing congestion and resource damage at our access sites,” said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Regional Recreation Manager Loren Flynn. “This service allows us to increase access without the impacts of additional vehicles at our sites.”

Questions about the river shuttle can be answered by visiting the UDASH website or emailing udash@umontana.edu.