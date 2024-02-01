Frenchtown Elementary School evacuated after unusual odor noticed

FRENCHTOWN — Frenchtown Elementary School was evacuated on Thursday morning after an unusual odor was detected.

All of the elementary students were taken to the high school campus as an investigation continues.

School officials tell MTN News that Energy Partners came out and checked gas lines and didn't notice anything unusual.

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District is at the scene investigating the origin of the smell.

We will have additional information on this developing story as it becomes available.

- information from Kathryn Roley included in this report.