FRENCHTOWN — Fire danger is high in Missoula County and the hot weather doesn't seem to be letting up any time soon.

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District wants people to make sure their campfires are dead out and chains are not dragging.

"The best thing to do is look up on Missoula County their regulations for when you can burn, because there is a point in the fire season where they're going to say 'sorry, even campfires, you can't do,'" Firefighter and EMT Noah Waltz said.

Frenchtown Rural Fire District offers tips during high fire danger

From structure fires to wildland, Frenchtown Rural Firefighters respond when needed. They know of many reasons fires start.

"Chains, cigarettes, anything like that, fireworks, shooting guns with ammo that has fire rounds in them," Waltz detailed.

High fire danger has the department urging people to double check that their camp fires are out.

"It's more than just drowning the fire. I think it's getting a tool, like a shovel, something like that, stirring it around on top of mixing it with water," Firefighter and EMT Payton Hicks explained.

They say to be cautious. If you see smoke or anything burning, to call it in.

"Don't start fires, obviously. That's the number one," Hicks said.