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Frenchtown second graders' flag march commemorates Veterans Day

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Emily Brown/MTN News
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FRENCHTOWN — Frenchtown second graders commemorated Veterans Day in a very special way by marching with flags through town.

Some students brought veteran family members along on the walk to show appreciation for their service.

Heading off from King Ranch Golf Course and ending at the Intermediate School, drums could be heard throughout the march.

Following the patriotic parade, an assembly was held to honor local veterans.

Tony Lin, who served in Afghanistan, was the keynote speaker.

Watch the full story here:

Frenchtown second graders' flag march commemorates Veterans Day

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