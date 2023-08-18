Freshman Wilderness Experience provides unique experience for University of Montana students

MISSOULA - A new semester is on the horizon for the University of Montana and while classes won't be in session for another couple of weeks, dozens of new students are arriving early for a journey into the outdoors.

The Freshman Wilderness Experience (FWE) at the University of Montana is a program that allows incoming students the opportunity to begin their college experience with a four-day outdoor adventure.

“We created the freshman wilderness experience in 2014 where we, um partnered with the wilderness institute, which is part of the College of Forestry and conservation. Before that, we were just doing the outdoor program for one year alone.”

Since 2014, participation in the program has increased every year, allowing new students at the University of Montana to bond with their fellow students and develop deep connections with the outdoors.

Returning student leader Isabela Sant’Anna-Skites says this couldn't be more true.

“Because the past leaders did such a wonderful job of making me have so much fun, I want other people to experience that because I think connecting to the outdoors and appreciating this wonderful place is so magical, so I want other people to experience that.”

Groups of students will leave the campus during the early hours of Aug. 18, 2023, scattering across Western Montana to embark on backpacking or river trips where they will learn both how to navigate in the backcountry and the ethical principles of leaving no trace.

Students will return from their adventures in time for the new student orientation on Aug. 22.