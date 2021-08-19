Fundraiser set to raise money for Missoula Food Bank

MISSOULA — Missoula Under Construction – a fundraiser for the Missoula Food Bank – is set to take place on Saturday y near Fort Missoula Regional Park.

"Oh, my gosh, it really is such a cool event. You know, we call it "Missoula Under Construction," where the kids get to drive the big rigs. And that's legit. Kids are able to operate some of the larger pieces of equipment that we have out there,” noted Missoula Food Bank Director of Development Jessica Allred.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday outdoors and all of the funds raised will go to the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center.

"We call it the "When I Grow Up" tent because there are really good-paying jobs in the construction industry. And lots of variety as well. Lots of hands-on things, but also ideas on career paths they may want to take,” Allred explained.

The cost will be $5 for individuals, $20 for families. Watch the full interview above.

