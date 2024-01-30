Future development ideas for old Missoula Public Library discussed

MISSOULA — Since the New Missoula Public Library opened its doors in 2021 the city is looking to turn the page on the old building.

The new building won a global award for the best library and has a lot of room to grow.

The old library was built in 1974 when Missoula had half as many people living in the city. Now, there are more than 57,000 library card holders, who borrowed more than 700,000 items last year.

The City is now preparing to redevelop the former library block at 300 East Main Street with hopes of creating a mixed-use project that fits well with the Downtown Master Plan.

An informal meeting was held on Monday evening to hear people's thoughts about the best options moving forward.

"New housing, businesses on the ground floor, outdoor seating to activate the ground floor and bring people on the street," Annie Groski with the Missoula Redevelopment Agency said. "Living and working downtown being able to access transit and all the amenities of the downtown urban core," one participant said.

It seems everything is on the table right now when it comes to the area.

"We've heard intrest from folks for more restaurants, a small grocer in this location, the demand for childcare for those living downtown. Support for those living and working downtown.”

Residents who have ideas they would like to share can submit them at https://www.engagemissoula.com/library-block.