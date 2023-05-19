FWP: Bear activity is picking up in Missoula neighborhoods

MISSOULA - State wildlife officials report they have been busy responding to reports of bears in Missoula neighborhoods.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports bears have been looking for easy food sources, especially garbage, in recent weeks which has led to an uptick in conflicts.

Several bears in the Rattlesnake and West Riverside neighborhoods have been getting bolder in their search for food, according to FWP. One bear has entered several homes, causing safety concerns. FWP notes once a bear becomes food-conditioned, it is extremely difficult to break these habits and they often have to be euthanized.

"For human safety and the good of bears, it is critical to keep attractants like garbage out of a bear’s reach. Set garbage out just before collection if possible, or bear-resistant garbage cans are available from local garbage collection companies," FWP stated in a news release.

Missoulabears.org provides information and tips about how to keep property bear resistant as well as a location to spot to track recent wildlife activity and report attractant issues and wildlife sightings.

FWP bear specialist, Jamie Jonkel, says that in the Missoula area, community partnerships have contributed to a lot of progress in preventing bear conflicts.

In Missoula, a Bear Smart Working Group, made up of agency representatives, city and county leaders, and residents is working to address the root causes of human-bear conflicts, reduce the risks to human safety and private property and reduce the number of bears that must be euthanized or relocated each year.

A similar group, Bitterroot Bears, is working on preventing conflicts with bears in Ravalli County.

“It’s great to see the city, county and residents coming together to work proactively on bear issues. In order for progress to continue, everyone has to do their part in keeping their property as bear and wildlife resistant as possible,” Jonkel says. “It doesn’t take much for a bear to get hooked on the foods we have around our houses. Even keep those bear resistant cans inside as much as possible. Garbage-conditioned bears will often travel miles to get back to a garbage can.”

FWP notes the best way to solve bear problems is to keep a bear from getting that first taste of our neighborhood attractants.

In addition to keeping garbage in bear-resistant garbage cans or in a secure building until the morning of trash collection, remove bird feeders when bears are out and active; consider using electric fencing around chickens, garden areas and compost piles; and move other attractants such as pet food, dirty barbecue grills and ripe fruit indoors or into a secure building.

For more information on living, working, and recreating in Montana’s bear country, visit the FWP Bear Aware webpage at fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear/be-bear-aware.