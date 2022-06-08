FWP to host bear safety training in Missoula

MISSOULA – An event to educate people about being "bear aware" has been scheduled for Missoula.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) staff will host a bear safety training at FWP’s Missoula office on Monday, June 13.

The event will take place at 3201 Spurgin Road from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The training offers a comprehensive overview of bear awareness and safety information, and participants will have the chance to practice using inert bear spray.

FWP staff will be available to discuss bear safety practices, bear biology, and how to handle bear encounters.

Bears can be found throughout Montana and in recent years, grizzly bear populations have expanded.

People venturing into the outdoors should be “bear aware” by following these precautionary steps:

Carry and know how to use bear spray.

Travel in groups whenever possible and plan to be out in the daylight hours.

Avoid carcass sites and concentrations of ravens and other scavengers.

Watch for signs of bears such as bear scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses.

Make noise, especially near streams or in thick forest where hearing and visibility is impaired. This can be the key to avoiding encounters. Most bears will avoid humans when they know humans are present.

Don't approach a bear.

For more information on bear safety, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear or visit the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee’s website at igbconline.org.

Additional information about the workshop can be found by contacting the Missoula FWP office at 406-542-5518.