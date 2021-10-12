General election ballots being mailed out in Missoula County

MISSOULA — Get ready to check your mailbox for your election ballot.

The Missoula County Elections Office will mail approximately 73,506 ballots for the Nov. 2 general election on Oct. 13 to registered voters in the City of Missoula and Missoula County.

Voters must return their ballots to the Missoula County Elections Center by 8 p.m. on Election Day as postmarks are not sufficient for the all mail-in election. Return postage for ballots is prepaid, and voters also can drop off their ballots at the Elections Center at 140 North Russell Street in Missoula leading up to the election.

Elections officials note polling places will not be open on Election Day, and state law prohibits unattended after-hours ballot drop boxes.

Residents who still need to register to vote or make changes to their registration can do so until 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, at the Elections Center. All voter services will be provided in the green warehouse on the east side of the Elections Center.

Due to changes in state law, residents can no longer register to vote on Election Day. Residents are encouraged to check their voter registration early and finalize all details well in advance of Election Day.

“If voters missed the primary election, now is the time to make sure their information is current with the Elections Office,” Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman said. “The best way to ensure you will be able to vote in this election is to register or make any changes by noon on Monday, Nov. 1.”

The general is for Missoula mayor, city Council wards 1 through 6, municipal judge districts 1, 2 and 3, and two countywide marijuana tax ballot issues. Registered voters who live outside of Missoula city limits will only have the marijuana tax issues on their ballot.

The names of candidates in each race are rotated so candidates can appear at the top of the ticket as equally as possible. The first candidate listed for office may vary, depending on ballot style. There are 13 ballot styles for this election, two for each of the six city wards and one for the county-only registered voters. Sample ballots are available here.

Ballots can be dropped off by any trusted person as long as the registered voter feels comfortable and confident in who they give their ballot to. The person delivering the ballot will not be required to show identification or sign documentation. Since this is a local election, voters can call the Elections Office at 406-258-4751 to confirm their ballot has been accepted.

The Elections Office wants to remind voters of the following key dates and election resources: