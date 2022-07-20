Mullan BUILD project: George Elmer Drive closure

MISSOULA - Construction will begin on July 20 for the George Elmer Drive roundabout in Missoula as part of the Mullan BUILD project.

This infrastructure effort is also creating roundabouts on Mary Jane Boulevard and Mullan Road in addition to fixing up sections of road in the same area.

George Elmer Drive will be closed between Mullan Road and Bell Tower Road.

There will be detours in place making alternative routes for the rest of the summer and for drivers to anticipate delays.