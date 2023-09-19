Go Run Missoula Club to host Sip & Support fundraiser event

MISSOULA — Missoula's only non-competitive running club for girls, Go Run Missoula, is hosting its first-ever fundraising event with a night out on the town to raise money to continue teaching young leaders how to find their stride.

The adult-only fundraising event will be hosted by the Dram Shop in the Floriculture Building at the Missoula County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The club seeks to support kids in the third through sixth grades to develop leadership qualities and to establish a lasting appreciation for health and fitness.

The goal of Wednesday's fundraiser is to help generate interest in the club.

"We hope that tomorrow during the fundraiser that people will learn more about what Go Run Missoula is and what it means when we say it's more than running, that we really are organizing programming that kids participate in to develop leadership skills and learn more about who they are and their confidence and what that means for them on daily basis through running." - Go Run Missoula founder Angela Bridegam

Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MT/Missoula/FindYourStrideFundraiser for additional information or to purchase tickets for the fundraiser.