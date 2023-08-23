Grant Creek Starbucks employees in Missoula votes to unionize

MISSOULA - MTN News spoke to an employee of the Grant Creek Starbucks in Missoula earlier this summer after they sent a letter intending to unionize to Starbucks Corporate.

The store's employees voted 14-5 on Aug. 16, 2023, in favor of unionizing, which makes them the second store in Montana, along with the Brooks Street Starbucks, to reach this point in the unionization process.

The result of this vote means the Grant Creek location can now begin negotiating with Starbucks on a collective agreement that would call for better wages, guaranteed hours and better working conditions.

