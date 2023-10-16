Grants to help address domestic violence in Missoula County

MISSOULA — Over 37% of women and more than 34% of men have experienced physical, sexual, or stalking abuse from an intimate partner in their lifetimes, according to domesticviolence.org.

While those numbers seem dire, there is good news as Missoula County recently received thousands of dollars to help combat the problem. The money comes just in time as October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Missoula County Community Justice Department and Justice Court have been awarded nearly $80,000 in grants.

The grants from the Montana Board of Crime Control will support programs handling domestic violence, including the Domestic Violence Court and Just Response which helps organize and coordinate responses to domestic and sexual violence.

A $32,000 grant was awarded to the Community Justice Department as part of the federal Violence Against Women Act to help fund the Just Response program and a $47,600 grant was awarded to Justice Court to fund a coordinator position to expand Missoula County’s Domestic Violence Court.

The grants for these programs can be life-saving as reports of abuse have increased in recent years. Missoula County Justice Department Director Shantelle Gaynor told MTN that lock-downs during the COVID-19 pandemic contributed largely to the influx in reported cases.

"Right when the pandemic was starting, many people weren't calling for help because everyone was in lock-down together.," She shared. "hen, we saw an explosion of a need for people who needed to leave their homes or find new safe housing."

Gaynor detailed that community crises directly impact and play out in relationships.

"Missoula's housing crisis absolutely impacts domestic violence victims. If you have somebody who is trying to flee a domestic violence situation and there's no affordable housing, where do they go? If you're choosing violence in your home that's occasional and being homeless, you might choose occasional violence. It's a choice nobody should have to make."

A lot of domestic violence happens behind closed doors, "What is reported to the justice system is often far below what people actually experience," said Gaynor.

However, of the cases reported, Gaynor has seen certain trends.

"We have seen a rise in teen dating violence and we definitely have seen a rise in the use of strangulation. Additionally, as the opioid and meth crises have spread, these impact you know families and their relationships as well."

Gaynor explained, "It's very important to listen to the experience of victims because they're the experts of what has happened to them."

Missoula does have a lot of resources to help you or someone you love get out of an abusive situation, "You always deserve help and there's always someone there to help you," Gaynor added.

The YWCA has a 24-hour crisis line at 406-542-1944, offers a variety of supportive services, and can also help problem solve and offer further resources.

Additionally, the Community Justice Department's Crime Victim Advocate Division can also help create a safety plan and work through court processes. The Victim Advocate Division can be reached by calling 406-258-3830.