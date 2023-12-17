Griz fan serves Bison at tailgate

MISSOULA — Griz fans were lined up along the street for the oldest and greatest of pregame traditions, tailgating, and one tailgater also had a special item on the menu for this particular game.

Brint Wahlberg is a lifelong Griz fan who has never been shy about his allegiance to the team, for him being at every Griz game and setting up a tailgate is a way of life.

“Honestly I don’t what I’d do if I didn’t have a tailgate it’d be weird just showing up thirty minutes before the game started.”

Wahlberg said, and he reflected on how long he had been tailgating for.

“So actually my mom when I was in high school started getting this spot when she owned a real-estate company here in town in the mid 90’s and so we’ve been in this one location since I think ‘97.”

Wahlberg, along with his two friends Mike Nugent and Luke Alford, runs the Griz Fan Podcast which provides him with another way to show off his griz fandom.

But to his co-host Luke Alford he has proven his status as a griz superfan.

“Here he is, north of the north endzone right int the shadow of the greatest fan section in all of FCS…probably college football, and he’s serving chili to the masses. Bison chili to the masses if you can’t understand the cool factor of this you probably aren’t a real Griz fan.”

Brint will be watching the FCS National championship game with his father but has not decided if he is making the trip to Frisco.