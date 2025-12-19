Griz Football communications director talks rivalry's biggest stakes yet

MISSOULA — The Brawl of the Wild takes on historic significance this Saturday as the University of Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats meet for the 125th time in their storied rivalry.

This marks the first-ever playoff meeting between the two programs and the first time since 1913 that the rivals have faced each other twice in a single season. The stakes couldn't be higher - the winner advances to the FCS national championship game on January 5 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The game kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday in Bozeman, where Montana State will host their cross-state rivals in what promises to be an electric atmosphere.

The winner will represent the Big Sky Conference in the national title game, adding another layer of significance to an already historic rivalry game.

Eric Taber, Director of Communications for Griz Football, discussed the magnitude of this matchup on Montana This Morning with Mark Martin, highlighting the unprecedented nature of this playoff showdown between the longtime rivals.

Watch video here: