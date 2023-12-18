Griz football playoff games help Missoula businesses

MISSOULA — It's no surprise that some businesses are feeling the rush as fans flock downtown following a winning game after the Grizzlies hosted playoff games for the past three weeks in Missoula.

Managers at local restaurants and stores say they've been busier than usual this time of year thanks to an increase in tourism and a higher volume of people staying in Missoula due to the Griz football games.



“Along with other service industry-type places in town, this time of year can be hard a lot of the students have left. They take their finals and then they leave town, tourism drops off a little bit,” Market of Front manager Katy Sprout said.

“So we don’t get to see all of our happy faces that we’re used to seeing -- the quantity has just kind of diminished a little bit,” she continued. “But with the extension of the football season, we get the revitalized community culture where everyone is happy everyone’s excited to support Griz together.”

Other downtown businesses agree that the Grizzly's successful season has brought a welcomed financial boost to their businesses.