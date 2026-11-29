MISSOULA — A long night in Missoula has come to an end with Montana earning a 48-32 victory over Incarnate Word to move on to the second round of the FCS playoffs.

MTN's Cynthia Carranza caught up with Griz Nation in the midst of all the action during Saturday's playoff game. Watch her coverage below:

Griz Nation gets loud for first round of FCS playoffs

With the win, Montana secured a date with No. 2 seed Tarleton State (12-0) next week in Stephenville, Texas. Click here to read the full game recap from MTN's Kyle Hansen.

Don't miss our previous coverage. Watch MTN's Cynthia Carranza and Kyle Hansen preview Saturday's game while also catching up with fans ahead of the 6 p.m. kickoff: