Grizzly bear shot and killed after charging Condon landowner

KALISPELL — State wildlife officials report a grizzly bear charged a landowner near his residence between Condon and Seeley Lake in the Swan Valley earlier this week.

The landowner heard noises outside his residence and disturbances with his livestock and dogs on the night of June 3, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

He walked outside onto his property to check on his animals when FWP reports that the bear charged at him. The man shot and killed the bear.

The man was not hurt.

People who are experiencing conflicts with bears can contact their local FWP bear specialist.

The information below has been provided by FWP.

Be bear aware

Montana is bear country. Grizzly bear populations continue to become denser and more widespread in Montana, increasing the likelihood that residents and recreationists could encounter them in more places each year.

Avoiding conflicts with bears is easier than dealing with conflicts. Here are some precautions to help residents, recreationists and people who work outdoors avoid negative bear encounters:

Carry bear spray and be prepared to use it immediately.

Travel in groups whenever possible and make casual noise, which can help alert bears to your presence.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears.

Follow food storage orders from the applicable land management agency.

If you encounter a bear, never approach it. Leave the area when it is safe to do so.

Keep garbage, bird feeders, pet food and other attractants put away in a secure building. Keep garbage in a secure building until the day it is collected. Certified bear-resistant garbage containers are available in many areas.

Never feed wildlife. Bears that become food conditioned lose their natural foraging behavior and pose threats to human safety. It is illegal to feed bears in Montana.

Click here for more information and resources on bear safety.