Ground broken for new Lolo School

LOLO - The Lolo School District has broken ground on their new school building, not far from the current location.

The new kindergarten through eighth-grade building will go up on what was an empty field on Farm Lane in Lolo.

James Dobson/MTN News Ground has been broken on the site of the new Lolo School off of Farm Lane.

A more than $22 million bond was passed in 2020, and work is underway on the new facility. The current sprawling campus features six buildings alongside a very busy Highway 93.

School officials believe the new building will consolidate operations under one roof and will include durable materials and contemporary safety measures.

Lolo School Superintendent Dale Olinger says moving the process forward has been a tremendous challenge with the scarcity of materials, rising costs, and labor shortages.

James Dobson/MTN News A more than $22 million bond was passed in 2020, and work is underway on the Lolo School.

The school is expected to be ready for students in the fall of 2023.

A formal groundbreaking will take place later this afternoon.