Gun violence victims remembered in Missoula

MISSOULA — Montana Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America held a rally to honor victims and survivors of gun violence.

The rally began Friday evening at the Missoula County Courthouse lawn in conjunction with thousands of other rallies held across the country to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Participants were asked to wear orange as it's the color for gun violence victims. The events ran into the weekend as Montana Moms Demand Action volunteers partnered up with some Missoula businesses to dress the stores in orange.