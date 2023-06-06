Habitat for Humanity of Missoula event officially welcomes new homeowners home

EAST MISSOULA — A former lot in East Missoula has been transformed by Habitat for Humanity of Missoula into permanent homes for Jim Kinney and Sarah Smith.

Habitat for Humanity of Missoula builds affordable housing in communities throughout the city for people who meet a certain income threshold.



Smith, feeling relieved, shared with MTN, "So much gratitude. I’ve been a part of this community for a long time. I grew up in Missoula and my children are here and the rest of my immediate family is here. And they’ve taken care of us in a number of different ways but this is this is a huge gift.

The crews, volunteers — and the new homeowners — have worked all winter and spring to get the cute green homes with beautiful mountain views ready for move-in.

“It’s been quite the journey… it’s been about two years now I’ve been renting rooms and just existing,” Smith stated about her housing experience.

After her children grew up and moved out, Smith and her dog became part of the many affected by Missoula’s housing crisis. Then she applied to Habitat for Humanity of Missoula and was accepted.

Having a permanent home, she is very thankful. “The fact that I get to be a part of perpetuating a legacy with this home is remarkable and I just have so many emotions but most of all is gratitude.”

During the June 5, 2023, home dedication event, Kinney and Smith were presented with the keys to their homes, honored with speeches, and given special gifts, including engraved cutting boards and handmade quilts, from the community.

To learn more, visit https://habitatmissoula.org