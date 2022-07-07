Habitat for Humanity seeking volunteers in Missoula

MISSOULA - If you are looking for something to do this summer, why not volunteer?

Habitat for Humanity is looking for people to help with some current and upcoming projects starting in July and through August.

The nonprofit sees about 300 volunteers a year, and typically a jump during the summer. However, the organization is looking for some extra hands as they help move residents in and out of new places.

Habitat for Humanity will provide all the right equipment and trucks and can guarantee some great team bonding experiences. But there is a bigger call to serve than just bragging rights within your volunteer group.

"Definitely during and when the community has experienced a housing crisis like this, it feels really nice to work in affordable housing and feel like you are doing something to add a solution to the community,” Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Coordinator Brittany Horres said.