Halloween festivities, safety advice in Missoula

MISSOULA - The weekend may be over, but the fun is just starting for Halloween and Western Montana is packed with festivities.

MTN News went around the area to get a breakdown of the celebrations and also to find out how people can stay safe.

Witches, superheroes, princesses, cowboys and more could be found Monday at the DeSmet School’s Trunk or Treat event. It was a safe place where kids and families gather to get all the goodies possible.

Although there were lots of events to celebrate this day over the weekend, there is still fun to be had.

There will be trick or treating at Southgate Mall, Missoula Fire Department Station 2 and 3, the Fall Family Festival at the Hilton Garden Inn, Spooktacular Soiree at Cambie, and “after dark” events at Stave & Hoop and The Union.

“The best part is the fact that you can dress up as anything you want and no one will honestly judge you they honestly just come up and be like, hey, love your costume is amazing to see what you like,” said trunk or treater Andrew Michels.

Even though candy may be the best part for some, it is important to stay safe this Halloween.

The Frenchtown Rural Fire Department posted some tips and tricks on how to safely trick or treat:

Avoid homemade treats and check all candy before eating it

Avoid falls by double-checking your costume fits properly

Carry a flashlight or glow stick so you are visible

Walk on sidewalks and parents should accompany their kids when out and about

Several reports leading up to Halloween have debunked the myth of drugs in Halloween candy.

The Missoula Police Department wrote in a post on Instagram that it's still a good time to talk to your kids -- saying:

"MPD acknowledges the fear, concern, and worry that fentanyl has brought to our community. MPD encourages families to use this as an opportunity to educate your children about never accepting unwrapped food items."

Meanwhile, Missoula churches are hosting trick-or-treating safety stations. Giving out candy, but also glowsticks and helping kids be seen.

The organizer is Mission Ridge Church – which is located on Bordeaux Boulevard in Missoula. The safety stations are open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Safety station Locations: