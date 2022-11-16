Watch Now
Hang glider rescued from Mount Sentinel

Posted at 5:00 PM, Nov 15, 2022
MISSOULA — A hang glider was injured Tuesday afternoon on Mount Sentinel.

City of Missoula firefighters responded just after 1:00 p.m. to Mount Sentinel for a hang-gliding accident.

Using a UTV, Missoula firefighters were able to take equipment and personnel up the access road to rendezvous with the Life Flight crew to access the patient.

Crews were able to stabilize and treat the patient on the scene.

One patient was transported to St. Patrick's hospital via Life Flight Helicopter with unknown injuries.

