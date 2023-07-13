Health officials investigating claims that Clark Fork River dangerous to dogs

MISSOULA - A social media post on Wednesday afternoon that claimed that two dogs died after drinking from the Clark Fork River in the Missoula area has spread through the community.

The post had a detailed message which alleged that a person had brought two dogs to the Clark Fork River and within 45 minutes, the dogs were vomiting and defecating blood.

The post also purported that the dogs had died the next day and an unnamed veterinarian shared that this had happened a few other times this summer.

MTN News reached out to several veterinarians in the area who stated that they have not had any dogs come in with those symptoms after being in the river.

We also discussed the situation with the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) which reports that nothing from the social media message has been confirmed as true.

However, MCCHD Water Quality Manager Elena Evans shared that the health department is taking these claims seriously by going to the river and collecting samples for testing. They are also looking into the initial situation for answers.

Additionally, Evans shared that dog owners should make sure their pets are properly hydrated before going into the river and also should keep a lookout for blue-green algae.

Evans explained to MTN News that blue-green algae can produce toxins that could make humans and animals very sick, or even die. These algal blooms are more likely to occur in still, warmer water.

As the summer gets hotter, Evans notes that it's important to look out for these blooms since they may become more populous.